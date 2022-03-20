Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Under this smooshed celeb face lies a tanned man from the East Coast, and now it's up to your discretion to guess who the diamond-studded star is.

The reality star has been on television for over a decade and has been making his special 'juice' for even longer. His fresh, crisp white T-shirt just came out of the wash, as laundry is one of his favorite pastimes. Need one more clue on who this may be ... just think of 'beating up the beat.'