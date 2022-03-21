Huge Gator Missing A Foot Invades Florida Golf Course

A huge gator with only three feet invaded a Florida golf course this past weekend ... and somehow, the golfers who were near the mini-beast didn't even flinch!!

The Jurassic Park-like scene took place on a hole in Bonita Bay ... and video of the creature's trek across the grass, shot by a witness on the course, is surreal.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

In the footage, you can see a gator who's missing its right front foot plodded along the turf while several golfers in the distance acted as if there was nothing going on.

People behind the camera, though, gawked at the gator as it slowly moved -- with multiple noting its missing foot.

Of course, gators on courses down in Florida are hardly new -- PGA Tour players have had to maneuver shots around them for years.

In fact, back in 2020, an absolute unit of a gator was spotted near a hole in Naples.