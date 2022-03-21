Olympics Star Caeleb Dressel Crushes Drum Cover Of Olivia Rodrigo's 'Good 4 U'

Team USA superstar Caeleb Dressel just put on another gold-medal performance -- this time, the Olympic swimmer did a drum cover of "Good 4 U" by Olivia Rodrigo ... and the dude's got skills!!

Of course, the 7-time gold medalist LOVES to bang on his drums all day (when he's not training his ass off) ... and has previously opened up about how he uses the beats per minute from his drum riffs to help with his stroke rate in the pool.

The 25-year-old showed off his talents with the sticks on Monday by playing along to OR's Billboard-topping hit track ... and we are impressed!!

"Well good 4 u," Dressel captioned the video.

The superstar swimmer also shared his new drum kit setups at his home ... and you can tell he's pumped about his toys.

Dressel learned how to play when his dad got him a drum set as a kid ... and it's been nothing but rocking ever since.