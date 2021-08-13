Olympic Hero Caeleb Dressel's Dog Shows Off Insanely Fast Swimming Skills

Play video content @ caelebdressel / Instagram

Move over, Air Bud ... there's a new 4-legged athlete in town -- Olympics superstar Caeleb Dressel's incredibly talented black lab, Jane ... who might be the fastest dog on the planet!!!

Just days after returning from the Tokyo Games, the 7-time gold medalist was back in the pool working out at the University of Florida this week ... bringing Jane along for the ride.

But, it wasn't just Caeleb putting in some work -- his adorable doggo also showed off her speed ... and we're not kidding when we say this puppy is fast as lightning!!

"Someone check the time to 25, she’s built to float not for speed," Dressel said while bragging about his beloved pet.

But, we aren't the only ones freaking out about this wild highlight -- Bobby Finke, who won gold in the 800m and 1500m freestyle in Tokyo, was wowed by the clip ... saying, "Start is still better than mine."