Justin Bieber Designs Drew House Jersey For Toronto Maple Leafs

Justin Bieber's leaving his mark on the Toronto Maple Leafs -- the "Ghost" singer just designed a special Drew House jersey for his beloved team ... and they're actually wearing them in a game!!

The Leafs announced the collab on Tuesday ... saying Auston Matthews and Co. will wear the sweaters for their Next Gen game on Wednesday as a way to "celebrate" the youth and "future of hockey."

The jerseys are super-unique -- they're black and blue with a shibori-inspired print and Toronto skyline stitched into the arm bands and socks.

But, the threads are a bit of a two-fer -- fans can actually put the jersey inside out to reveal a Drew House-inspired black and yellow jersey with the eyes of the signature smiley logo etched in the middle of the Leafs emblem.

Bieber -- who's always been obsessed with the Leafs -- spoke out about the collab ... saying, "My love for the Maple Leafs has always been a big part of who I am, and my passion for the team, and the passion of millions of fans, is stitched into this Next Gen sweater."