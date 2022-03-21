Devin Booker Hits L.A. Spot With Kendall Jenner After Win Over Kings

Play video content BACKGRID

How'd Devin Booker celebrate beating the Kings in overtime on Sunday?? He jetted down to L.A. for a date night with his smokin' hot GF, Kendall Jenner.

The two were spotted at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica hours after Booker dropped 31 points in a 127-124 win in Sacramento.

The couple -- who's been dating since around July 2020 -- held hands on their way out of the restaurant ... with Booker looking pleased with the way his evening shaped up.

It should be noted Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were also at the restaurant -- and while it's unclear if the two couples dined together ... Hailey and Kendall are BFFs, so it seems likely.

The Suns don't play again until Wednesday when they square off with the Timberwolves in Minnesota -- and it's clear with the short time off, Booker's soaking up as much QT with Kendall as he possibly can.