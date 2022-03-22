Justin Bieber Files to Dismiss Defamation Suit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

Justin Bieber is ready to leave some legal drama in the past ... officially asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit JB brought against two women who accused him of sexual assault

The singer filed to dismiss his defamation suit against a couple of Jane Does ... who, in 2020, alleged he'd violated them in 2014 and 2015.

While Justin was clearly outraged by the claims at first -- vehemently denying them -- a source with direct knowledge tells us he chose to dismiss the case because he felt he'd made his point and wanted to move on.

As you'll recall ... Bieber pointed out what he called major holes in the accuser's stories, insisting he had proof that he was NOT at any of the locations they said he was when the alleged assaults occurred.

In Jane Doe #1's case, the woman claimed he sexually assaulted her at a Four Seasons following a SXSW event in Austin. JB claimed he never stepped foot in there on the night in question ... but rather, stayed at a nearby rental property with then-GF Selena Gomez.