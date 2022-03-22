Russell Wilson Drops Dime To Courtland Sutton ... In QB's First Video As Bronco

Denver fans are going to love this ...

Russell Wilson is already building up serious chemistry with his new star receiver Courtland Sutton -- hitting the dude in stride for a huge TD pass in a workout in the quarterback's backyard on Tuesday.

The new Denver signal-caller just posted the vid -- his first-ever in Broncos gear -- and even though he's on a new squad, his arm certainly still looks the same.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Watch the clip, Wilson fired off a 50-yard strike to Sutton, who came down with the ball while sliding into the endzone.

The two dapped up on the field after the play -- and following the training session, Russ was clearly hyped about his new teammate.

"Uh oh," Wilson wrote, adding a "😏" emoji.

Of course, the sight is going to make Seahawks fans cringe -- particularly after Seattle brass said in statements last week that it was Wilson who originally asked for a trade.