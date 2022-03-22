Russell Wilson Drops Dime To Courtland Sutton In QB's First Video As Bronco
3/22/2022 3:47 PM PT
Denver fans are going to love this ...
Russell Wilson is already building up serious chemistry with his new star receiver Courtland Sutton -- hitting the dude in stride for a huge TD pass in a workout in the quarterback's backyard on Tuesday.
The new Denver signal-caller just posted the vid -- his first-ever in Broncos gear -- and even though he's on a new squad, his arm certainly still looks the same.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Watch the clip, Wilson fired off a 50-yard strike to Sutton, who came down with the ball while sliding into the endzone.
The two dapped up on the field after the play -- and following the training session, Russ was clearly hyped about his new teammate.
"Uh oh," Wilson wrote, adding a "😏" emoji.
Of course, the sight is going to make Seahawks fans cringe -- particularly after Seattle brass said in statements last week that it was Wilson who originally asked for a trade.
But, not like Denver cares. Congrats on the addition, Broncos!