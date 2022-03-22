WWE Superstar Big E Says He Narrowly Escaped Death After Breaking His Neck

Big E is lucky to be alive ... the WWE superstar says he learned he could've died after he was dropped on his head during a recent wrestling match, suffering a broken neck.

E, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, made the stunning revelation on Twitter, saying, "Had my first doctor’s appointment and learning (because of the C1 fracture) I narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death is very sobering."

"Life feels even more precious and valuable now."

The former WWE champ sustained the horrific injury after his opponent, Ridge Holland, botched a belly-to-belly suplex attempt on the near 300-pounder.

The scene was tough to watch ... E landed on his head and had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

Big E, a fan favorite, gave fans an update on his condition while still at the hospital ... telling the WWE universe he could move all his fingers and his strength felt fine.

More recently, E posted another video taking a walk outside in a neck brace ... showing the world he was in "good spirits" despite the fact he's sidelined with the serious injury.

E has received support throughout this time from his contemporaries ... with wrestlers like WWE Intercontinental Champ Ricochet sending words of encouragement to the big fella on social media.

"Love you, buddy. I have no doubts you’ll be stronger at the end of this," Ricochet said.

"Thank you for all the talks and advise, life really is precious."