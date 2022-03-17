WWE's Big E In Good Spirits, Wearing Brace After Breaking Neck In Match

Play video content Twitter / @WWEBigE

Big E might be the most positive person on the planet -- the WWE Superstar was in amazing spirits while walking around and wearing a brace on Thursday ... just days after breaking his neck in a match.

E -- whose real name is Ettore Ewen -- shared how well his recovery is going in a video posted to social media ... saying, "I'm just here to provide a brief life update. I got breath in my lungs. It's a beautiful day. That's what's going on in my life."

The former champ said half-jokingly, although his neck may be broken, his heart is still intact ... or at least he hopes.

Of course, Big E is working his way back after Ridge Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex and dropped E incorrectly ... causing him to break his neck.

oh god noo.... Big E dropped on his head. Please be okay #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QgIgdvGnlW — Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) March 12, 2022 @2Sweet444Life

The spot in the match obviously wasn't planned, and Ridge clearly knew he completely botched the move ... expressing concern for Big E, who appeared to be seriously hurt.

Big E was ultimately taken out of the arena on a stretcher and rushed to the nearest hospital, where he posted a video thanking his fans for the concern and support they expressed for him.

The injury comes at a bad time for one of WWE's most athletic and charismatic superstars ... as the Super Bowl of wrestling -- WrestleMania 38 -- is fast approaching.

But you wouldn't be able to tell by Big E's enthusiasm in the vid ... so his return to the ring could come sooner than later!!