Conor McGregor Arrested For Dangerous Driving In Ireland

More legal trouble for Conor McGregor ... the UFC superstar was reportedly arrested on Tuesday in Ireland for driving dangerously.

The Irish Independent reports McGregor was pulled over in west Dublin in a pricey Bentley Continental GT after officials say he committed multiple traffic offenses.

The 33-year-old was eventually arrested, according to the outlet, and his car was seized.

McGregor was reportedly taken to the local station and later released on bail. He's since reportedly been charged with dangerous driving.

McGregor -- who's been photographed in a Bentley in Ireland repeatedly over the last few weeks -- has a court date next month for a hearing on the matter, the Irish Independent reported.

The outlet explained if he's convicted on the count, he could face up to six months in jail.

We've reached out to McGregor's camp for comment, but so far no word back yet.

This is far from Conor's first trouble with the law ... there was the dolly incident in Brooklyn, the punch in Dublin, and the cell phone incident in Miami -- among other things.

Conor, though, has managed to evade any serious punishment in the cases.

After breaking his leg in July 2021, Conor has been rehabbing in and out of Ireland with the hopes of returning back to the UFC octagon soon.