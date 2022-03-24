Rapper Everlast's Wife Files For Divorce

For rapper Everlast, his marriage is not everlasting ... because his wife just filed for divorce.

The House of Pain front man's wife, Lіѕа Schrody, beelined it to a California courthouse Wednesday and filed divorce docs after nearly 13 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Lisa lists the date of separation as Dec. 8, 2021, and she cites the usual "irreconcilable differences" as her reason for the split.

Everlast and Lisa, a former Penthouse model, got hitched way back in 2009 and have 2 minor children together ... 12-year-old Laila and 9-year-old Sadie ... and Lisa's seeking joint legal and physical custody.

In the docs, Everlast's wife is also seeking spousal support ... and she wants to terminate the court's ability to award him support.