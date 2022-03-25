Connor McDavid Gives Pep Talk To 5-Year-Old Battling Stage Four Brain Cancer

The Edmonton Oilers gave a five-year-old battling stage four brain cancer the moment of a lifetime when they let him be their flag bearer for the night ... and star player Connor McDavid provided him with a pep talk right on the ice!!

The emotional scene went down Thursday night as the Oilers took on the San Jose Sharks ... with passionate fan Ben Stelter getting honored before the game.

In the emotional video, you can see Ben -- wearing a custom Oilers jersey -- accompanied onto the ice by team captain McDavid ... as he was introduced over the PA system to the crowd.

Ben, who's battling glioblastoma (an aggressive type of cancer that can occur in the brain or spinal cord) was diagnosed with a brain tumor a year ago ... and underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiation to remove it.

Unfortunately, the tumor returned in December.

It was an honour to have such an inspirational #Oilers fan as our @Scotiabank Skater.



Five-year-old Ben Stelter has been battling glioblastoma & starts another round of radiation soon. We wanted to show him all our love & support.



You've got this, Ben. 🧡💙#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/sHrVGHMU20 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2022 @EdmontonOilers

And now, Ben is starting another round of radiation in the near future ... so the Oilers wanted to show the youngster some love and support.

"It was an honor to have such an inspirational #Oilers fan as our @Scotiabank Skater," the org. wrote on social media.