Korn's Tour Bus Hit by Gunfire Overnight in Iowa

Hardly a warm welcome for Korn in Iowa, ironically -- someone used one of their buses for target practice, opening fire on the vehicle and landing at least one shot.

The band is close to wrapping the U.S. leg of its global tour -- with a stop in Iowa Friday night -- but just 24 hours before the show, the tour bus was hit while parked outside a hotel in Davenport, IA.

A spokesperson for the Davenport Police Department tells us they got a call Friday morning for a vehicle that had been hit overnight. Cops say the bus -- which was parked on the street -- had been hit by a single bullet. Luckily no one was injured.

A source familiar with the situation tells us the bullet pierced the exterior wall of the bus and was found inside the cabin. The saving grace here is that no one was on board at the time of the shooting.