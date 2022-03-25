WWE Honoring Shad Gaspard With 2022 Warrior Award At Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Shad Gaspard, the former WWE Superstar who died while saving his son, will be honored posthumously with the 2022 Warrior Award at this year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Dallas, nearly two years after the tragic incident.

The former wrestler will be recognized for his heroic efforts ... and will receive one of WWE's most prestigious awards during WrestleMania weekend.

The Warrior Award was introduced in 2015 -- it was named after WWE Hall of Famer, Ultimate Warrior -- and is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance.

UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020 @MarioFOXLA

The award is reserved for an individual who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior, one of the most popular wrestlers to step foot in a ring.

39-year-old Gaspard personified those traits ... especially in the waning moments of his life.

As we previously reported, the wrestler was swimming with his 10-year-old son near Venice Beach in L.A. when a strong rip current engulfed the two.

Lifeguards were able to locate Gaspard and his son, but he told them to focus on getting his son to shore safely. When help returned, it was tragically too late for Shad.

And, it wasn't the first time Gaspard acted courageously. In 2016, Shad foiled an attempted armed robbery at a gas station. He joined the TMZ Sports TV show shortly after to explain his heroics.

Gaspard made his WWE debut in 2006 ... where he was one-half of the famous tag team, Cryme Time, alongside his partner JTG.

Shad's death reverberated with many WWE superstars from Triple H and The Rock, who praised their former contemporary for being a great human being.

