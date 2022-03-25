Yankees' Rachel Balkovec Shows Gnarly Injury After Being Hit By Batted Ball

Rachel Balkovec -- a Yankees' minor league manager -- showed off her gnarly eye injury she got after being hit in the face with a batted ball at Spring Training.

Balkovec -- who was signed as the Tampa Tarpons' manager in January -- was working out with the team on Tuesday when she was struck in the face.

The injury forced the 34-year-old to miss the team's home opener on Thursday.

Balkovec did go on IG to show off the swollen and bruised left eye she was left with after the freak accident.

"Thanks for all of the messages," Balkovec said, "Just feeling extremely lucky, and also like I’ll never throw side flips again for the rest of eternity 👍🏼"

"This is why you have to life your life in a way that you’re okay leaving it at any moment. Not a minute to waste being, thinking or playing small."

Despite how painful the injury looks, Rachel had a sense of humor about it ... saying, "Well I *DID* have several modeling contracts lined up, but this put a wrench in those plans ;)"

She even tagged several model agencies and Vogue.

Balkovec has been with the Yanks organization for several years ... first as a minor league hitting coach in 2019, before making history and becoming the first female minor league manager -- the position she currently holds.