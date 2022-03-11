Yankees' Miguel Andujar Reportedly Robbed & Beaten At Gunpoint In D.R.

Scary news out of the D.R. ... New York Yankees utility man Miguel Andujar was reportedly beaten and robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

The incident happened while the 27-year-old was on his farm, the Listin Diario reported on Friday. The outlet added Andujar's $7,000 watch was taken during the incident, as was his father's SUV.

According to the report, two armed men beat the baseball player before forcing him to hand over his jewelry. The men then allegedly took Andujar's dad's car before later abandoning it.

Several gunshots were fired during the altercation, the outlet reported. But, Andujar is thankfully said to be in stable condition. Cops are reportedly investigating.

Andujar was expected to join the Yankees at spring training in Florida in just a couple days.

Miguel Andújar passes the great Joe DiMaggio for most doubles in a season (45) by a rookie! pic.twitter.com/4hHvNpkbe0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 29, 2018 @MLBONFOX

We reached out to the Yanks for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Andujar was a star for NYY in his rookie season in 2018 -- batting .297 with 27 home runs -- but he's struggled to find similar success in the following seasons while battling injuries.