Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Beneath this sculpted face is an American actor who can not go anywhere without his furry friend ... and his muscles ... and now it's on you to strip down the scrambled face and guess the shredded man in the photos.

This suited-up hunk may have missed his stripper calling ... but his magic moves will STILL have you throwin' ones out like there's no tomorrow ... and his modern wife agrees!

If you're still struggling to spot the tied-up guy in the image ... just know that you will never want him as your arched enemy.