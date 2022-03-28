Jim Thome's Family Boycotting Browns Over Deshaun Watson, Cancels Season Tix

Jim Thome's wife says the couple is done with the Browns following the Deshaun Watson signing ... explaining she's asked the franchise to cancel their season tickets.

Andrea Thome made the announcement on her Twitter page following Watson's introduction ceremony last week ... saying the sexual misconduct allegations against the new Cleveland quarterback were too much for her and her former MLB star hubby to ignore.

"Very sad after 40 years as a fan, but this is my line in the sand," Andrea said. "I believe women. Especially when there are 22 of them. That press conference did nothing to change my mind."

Andrea claims she wrote a letter to the Browns explaining her decision and asking for a refund -- as the couple had already paid for the tix.

She added that if the org. doesn't pay them back, she will sell off the seats in 2022 for charity.

"I will auction off every single game and publicly donate every cent to different women’s crisis charities in N.E. Ohio," Andrea said, "raising awareness week by week during the season."

Andrea later clarified that she never called Watson "guilty" ... but said the volume of accusers are "enough for me to make a decision that I have every right to make."

As we reported, more than 20 female massage therapists have said Watson was sexually inappropriate with them during sessions over the past couple years. Two grand juries in Texas, though, declined to charge Watson criminally this month.

The QB is still facing a mountain of civil lawsuits from the accusers -- and an NFL investigation into the claims is ongoing.

Play video content Cleveland Browns