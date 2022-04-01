Chris Rock Takes A Solo Trip To The Movie Theater
4/1/2022 8:06 AM PT
Chris Rock might have a lot going on right now, but that hasn't stopped him from takin' a trip to the movies to watch a flick.
Chris showed up by himself Thursday at the AMC Boston Common in MA -- the day after his first standup show since the Oscars. Chris got some popcorn, a hotdog and a water bottle to fortify him as he watched a film ... sorry, we don't know which one, though we're guessing it wasn't "King Richard."
The other dude in the pic -- Gerard Cole -- asked Chris for the photo, and Chris happily obliged.
As we reported, Thursday night was Chris' 2nd show at the Wilbur Theater in Boston ... fans were more rowdy than usual, with several getting kicked out. Some even shouted "F*** Will Smith," which Chris shut down right away.
TMZ broke the story ... sources connected to Chris are calling out Oscar producer Will Packer, who claimed Chris made it clear he did not want Will Smith booted from the Dolby Theater after the slap. Those sources say it's the Academy covering for itself and Chris never said anything about wanting Will to stay or leave. An Academy source says Packer's account is wrong, it's on him and not the Academy.