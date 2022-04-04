Twins' Nick Gordon Injured In Terrifying Collision With Teammate In Outfield

Scary scene on the baseball diamond on Monday ... Twins left fielder Nick Gordon appeared to be knocked unconscious after he collided with his teammate in the outfield.

The terrifying moment happened during Minnesota's spring training game against the Boston Red Sox ... when Gordon and center fielder Max Kepler went after a fly ball at the same time.

The two Twins ended up crashing into each other before the ball dropped out of the sky -- and you can see in a clip of the play, Gordon got the worst of the collision.

Max Kepler and Nick Gordon ⚾️😖pic.twitter.com/oZsSv9mHKx — Edward Peña | Baseball For Today (@BaseballFor2day) April 4, 2022 @BaseballFor2day

The 26-year-old's body seemed to go stiff -- and he looked to be knocked out for several seconds.

Somehow, though, the Twins say Gordon avoided serious injury -- but he did have to leave the game and he is reportedly suffering from a minor headache.