Tiger Woods Says He's Playing In The Masters, 'As Of Right Now'

Barring a setback between now and Thursday, Tiger Woods says he will play in this week's Masters tournament.

The golf legend just made the announcement at a news conference at Augusta, saying "as of right now" he has plans to tee it up when the tourney begins on Thursday.

Woods added that he wholeheartedly believes he can actually win the event.

"I can hit it just fine," the 46-year-old said. "I don't have any qualms about what I can do physically from a golf standpoint."

Woods said he does have at least a small worry about walking around the course on the surgically repaired leg that he injured in a car accident back in February 2021.

But, as we reported, Woods has played multiple practice rounds at Augusta the last few days in order to make sure he can withstand walking around the course for the duration of the event.

Tiger has only competed once since the car wreck -- when he played in the PNC Championship in December with his son, Charlie Woods.

He had said in the leadup to that event that he'd never return to being a full-time golfer again, though he would "pick and choose a few events a year" going forward.

As for his recent switch from Nike to FootJoy golf shoes, Tiger says he's having problems with mobility following the crash ... and needed to wear something more stable.

Tiger shows up today at Augusta National in black FootJoys.



Contacted FootJoy for comment, and they've decided to offer no comment. pic.twitter.com/yAFcVm6g4a — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 3, 2022 @BrentleyGC

He says he's working with the Swoosh on coming up with a product that will fit his needs ... adding the shoe giant has been "fantastic" throughout the process.