Golf Star Hideki Matsuyama Balls Out For Masters Champions Dinner ... A5 Wagyu Beef!!!

Forget fajitas, cheeseburgers and pasta ... Hideki Matsuyama completely balled out for his Masters Champions Dinner menu this week -- choosing A5 Wagyu beef for an entree!!!

The Masters announced the 2021 champ's menu on Tuesday ... and while there's sushi, nigiri and cod on it -- the star of the show is clearly the red meat.

If you're unfamiliar, A5 Wagyu is one of the rarest and most decadent cuts of steak in the world -- and can cost around $50 an ounce!

If there's any time to spend that kind of coin on a dinner, though, it's now -- as the annual meal is an exclusive one reserved solely for past Masters champs.

Usually, the menus are pretty tame -- Tiger Woods had sushi and fajitas in 2020, while 2015 champion Jordan Spieth famously ordered a bunch of BBQ for the occasion. But, Matsuyama is clearly sparing no expense this week!

The dinner -- which will also feature Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert -- is slated to kick off on Tuesday night.

Hideki won the Masters in April last year -- becoming the first-ever Japanese golfer to win a major.