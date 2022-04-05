Golf Star Hideki Matsuyama Balls Out For Masters Champions Dinner, A5 Wagyu Beef!
4/5/2022 7:40 AM PT
Forget fajitas, cheeseburgers and pasta ... Hideki Matsuyama completely balled out for his Masters Champions Dinner menu this week -- choosing A5 Wagyu beef for an entree!!!
The Masters announced the 2021 champ's menu on Tuesday ... and while there's sushi, nigiri and cod on it -- the star of the show is clearly the red meat.
If you're unfamiliar, A5 Wagyu is one of the rarest and most decadent cuts of steak in the world -- and can cost around $50 an ounce!
To honor Japan's first champion, Hideki Matsuyama's 2022 Champions Dinner menu. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2N42mU0Zja— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022 @TheMasters
If there's any time to spend that kind of coin on a dinner, though, it's now -- as the annual meal is an exclusive one reserved solely for past Masters champs.
Usually, the menus are pretty tame -- Tiger Woods had sushi and fajitas in 2020, while 2015 champion Jordan Spieth famously ordered a bunch of BBQ for the occasion. But, Matsuyama is clearly sparing no expense this week!
The dinner -- which will also feature Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert -- is slated to kick off on Tuesday night.
Hideki won the Masters in April last year -- becoming the first-ever Japanese golfer to win a major.
It's unclear if the 30-year-old will be at 100 percent for this week's tournament -- he's been dealing with a neck injury -- but one thing we know for sure is he'll certainly be well fed by the time he tees off on Thursday!