Golf Star Brooks Koepka Snatches Fan's Phone ... In Heated Post-Match Incident

More drama between Brooks Koepka and his fans ... TMZ Sports has obtained video showing the golf superstar snatching a phone from a guy who was trying to talk to him after one of his rounds over the weekend.

We're told the incident went down shortly after Koepka beat Jon Rahm at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play tournament in Austin, Texas on Saturday.

Down goes No. 1 🚨



Brooks Koepka burries it to take down Jon Rahm

In the video, you can see a fan put his phone near Koepka's face as the 28-year-old was carting around the course with his wife, and asked him about beating Rahm.

Koepka can then be seen ripping the phone from the man, and telling him, "Get it out of my face, man! Get it out of my face!"

We're told Koepka actually took the phone for a brief moment -- but the golfer's manager returned it to the fan just seconds later.

We're told the fan was not upset over the incident and did not seek to press charges.

It's the second time this month that Koepka has been less-than-pleasant with his fans ... you'll recall, at the same WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event last week, Koepka channeled "Tin Cup" to shut down some autograph seekers on the course.

"I don't come to your job asking for your s***, do I?" Koepka told a group of people who were yelling for him to sign. "I don't think so!"

Koepka, while brash, has not generally been known to clash with fans on the course.