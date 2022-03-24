Golf Star Brooks Koepka Channels 'Tin Cup' To Shut Down Autograph Seekers At Event

Play video content TMZSports.com

Golf star Brooks Koepka used a famous line from "Tin Cup" to shut down a group of autograph seekers at an event in Texas on Wednesday -- and his channeling of David Simms was pretty spot-on.

TMZ Sports has learned the 31-year-old was out on the course for his opening round at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas ... when a group of people asked for his John Hancock.

We're told there were several kids in the group -- and when Brooks ignored them, a man screamed at him to stop for the children.

Video shows Brooks, while calmly walking away, did his best Don Johnson impression to get out of the signing.

"I got to work," he said. "I don't come to your job asking for your s***, do I? I don't think so!"

Brooks mixed up the wording just a tad -- Don's line in "Tip Cup" was "I'm working here. This is my office. Do I come to your office and ask you for your autograph? I don't think so!"

But, still, pretty funny, right?

Brooks is a connoisseur of golf films -- he's previously called "Happy Gilmore" his favorite one ever -- and back in 2020, he called at least one of the scenes in "Tin Cup" "realistic."