Tiger Woods All Smiles During Practice Round At Augusta

Tiger Woods took yet another big step this weekend toward competing in this week's Masters -- hitting the course on Sunday for hours ... and looking VERY pleased with his results.

The Masters posted footage of the golf superstar while he was out at Augusta -- showing Woods taking a bunch of swings and smiling big as he took yet another practice spin around the course.

Woods has still not officially committed to playing in the prestigious event -- a tournament he's won five times in his career -- but it's clear, things appear to be trending toward him returning this week.

In other videos of Tiger at the course on Sunday, he didn't seem to have any issues swinging or walking around on his surgically repaired leg.

BREAKING: @TigerWoods walked on to the range at Augusta National GC at 3:21 PM, chatted with Billy Horschel and hit balls for about 20 minutes. Then teed off on the second nine solo. He will speak with the media @TheMasters on Tuesday. Still a game time decision. @WJBFSports pic.twitter.com/nbHjpuBulj — Brendan Robertson (@BrendanWJBF) April 3, 2022 @BrendanWJBF

Woods has a press conference set for Tuesday morning at Augusta -- one in which many believe he'll formally announce his comeback.

Tiger did release a statement Sunday prior to hitting the course for his practice work -- saying it will be "a game-time decision on whether I compete."

As we reported, Woods has only played in one event since he mangled his leg in a February 2021 car crash ... looking good at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods.