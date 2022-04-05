'Walking Dead' SFX Chief Greg Nicotero Says Series Finale Will Satisfy

Play video content TMZ.com

It's a wrap for "The Walking Dead" ... and as the blood and guts get mopped up from their set, one of the series' head honchos is promising fans ... they'll be dying over the ending.

We got Greg Nicotero -- an EP on 'TWD' and the lead special effects supervisor on the show -- at LAX Wednesday ... and considering they just finished filming for the last time as a crew just hours earlier, there was a lot to get to as far as final thoughts from the OG here.

Today is the big day! Filming for #TheWalkingDead is coming to an end. It's been an incredible 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic wrap day. #TWDFamily forever! pic.twitter.com/ybGR8jqa9O — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 31, 2022 @TheWalkingDead

For starters ... we asked if Norman Reedus was all good after recently suffering a concussion on set -- and, indeed, Greg tells us he's well healed ... while shedding a little more light on what happened. Sounds like he -- and everyone else -- was burnt out from a grueling schedule.

Greg also told us about future plans -- both 'Walking Dead'-related and otherwise -- and it sounds like he's got quite the slate of work ahead of him.

Now, of course ... we also had to ask what, if anything, he might've taken home as a souvenir -- and lo and behold, he doesn't disappoint. Greg says he certainly has a few mementos from his decade-plus of shooting ... pretty much all the big props you can imagine (shout-out Negan lovers).