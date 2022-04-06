Al Michaels Says Tiger Woods Winning Masters Would Be 'Most Amazing Thing Ever'

'That Would Be The Most Amazing Thing Ever'

If Tiger Woods is somehow able to pull out a win at The Masters this weekend -- just 14 months after severely breaking his leg -- Al Michaels tells TMZ Sports the moment would be "the most amazing thing ever."

The play-by-play legend -- who's called some of the greatest sports events in history -- gushed over the possibility of a Tiger dub outside of Craig's on Tuesday night ... saying it would be huge.

"That'd be the coolest thing," the 77-year-old said.

In fact, Michaels seemed to believe it would have a legitimate chance to be arguably the top sports moment ever -- saying the win would be "up by the top" of the list.

As we reported, Tiger has committed to playing in this weekend's prestigious golf tournament ... as long as his injured leg doesn't hit a snag between now and tee time on Thursday.

And, when Woods was asked Tuesday about his chances in the tourney ... he said he thinks he can legitimately win it.

So, would it top "Do you believe in miracles?!" or "He did what?!"