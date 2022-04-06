Floyd Mayweather Returning To Ring In May For 8 Rd. Exhibition Match In Dubai

... Fighting On Dubai Helipad In May

Floyd Mayweather ain’t done just yet … TBE is returning to the ring in May for an exhibition boxing match on a literal helicopter landing pad in Dubai, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 45-year-old undefeated fighter will take on "Dangerous" Don Moore -- 18-0-1, 12 KOs -- in an 8 round exhibition fight on May 14.

The event is being called "The Global Titans Fight Series" ... and FM's holding down the inaugural card.

And, Mayweather isn’t the only legend on the card.

46-year-old MMA G.O.A.T. Anderson Silva, who previously boxed pro fighter Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2021 ... a fight he (surprisingly to many people) won.

Spider also boxed Tito Ortiz last year ... where he knocked out the former UFC champ.

Silva is boxing Brazilian star Bruno Machado.

Former boxing champ Badou Jack (25-3-3, 15 K) is also on the card.

The location of the boxing matches is pretty awesome. The fighters will box outside on the Burj Al Arab Hotel, one of UAE's top hotels.

It'll be the first time Floyd returns to the ring since boxing YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul on June 6. No winner was declared because the fight was an exhibition.

It's unclear if Floyd's fight with Moore will be judged.