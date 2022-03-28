Floyd Mayweather Hooking Up Lucky Fan W/ $100K Cash Give Away

Play video content

It pays to be a fan of Floyd Mayweather -- literally -- 'cause the 50-0 boxing legend is hooking up a verrry lucky fan with $100,000!!

TMZ Sports has learned Mayweather hosted a giveaway for fans ... and randomly picked a fan to hook up with the money.

James McNair, President of The Money Team, tells us ... "When you are associated with Floyd and his businesses anything can happen on any given day that will change your life."

And, changing his life is exactly what the fan says Floyd did for him.

In fact, Mayweather reached out to the fan -- who had to like, RT, and join Discord (JM says they picked up over 75K members in a week), among other rules -- directly through Instagram direct message ... and broke him with the incredible news.

As for the actual NFTs, Floyd is dropping 5,000 through the Mayweverse (his non-fungible token company) that he designed with McNair ... and we're told it's a space TBE intends to stay in for the foreseeable future.