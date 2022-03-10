Floyd Mayweather Rocks $795 Balmain Ski Boots To Miami Heat Game
3/10/2022 7:14 AM PT
There's no snow in Miami ... but Floyd Mayweather was ready just in case, rockin' $795 Balmain ski boots to the Heat game!!
The 50-0 boxer -- one of the best ever to enter the ring -- wore the luxury fashion boots courtside while the Miami Heat took on the Phoenix Suns at FTX Arena on Wednesday.
The black and ivory footwear are Balmain waterproof apres-ski boots, made with Polyamide and calfskin.
Mayweather made sure he matched with an oversized Balmain cotton T-shirt featuring the fashion line's monogram print and name across the chest. The shirt costs $650 on the Balmain website.
So, the fit -- not including the diamond watch, bracelets, jeans and cap (which surely go for thousands of dollars) -- costs $1,445!!
Floyd 😂 pic.twitter.com/1hAV3LFWNi— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 27, 2022 @BleacherReport
Showing out at basketball games is Floyd's thing -- just a few weeks ago Mayweather sat courtside at the Spurs-Heat game, and the 45-year-old wore a ton of diamond chains around his neck.
They don't call him Money for nothing!