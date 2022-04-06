Guess Who This Sassy Gal Turned Into!

4/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
Before this girl decked out in pink and flowers turned into a child actress and singer, she was just a southern gal brightening up the world with her two older siblings.

This little flower girl skyrocketed to fame when she landed a starring role on a Nickelodeon show centered around Pacific Coast Academy. After taking a hiatus from the entertainment industry, she recently jumped back into the swing of things, as she released a book, a country music album and even stepped back into acting.

Still not too sure who this young, blonde lady could be? You can catch her in Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias."

Can you guess who she is?

