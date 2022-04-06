Two Men Busted for Having Enough Fentanyl to Kill 4.7 Million People

Two men have been hit with several felony charges in Southern California, after police say they found enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million people ... in one of the largest busts the county has seen in 16 years.

You read that right. Police arrested 36-year-old Edgar Alfonso Lamas and 53-year-old Carlos Raygozaparedes ... after authorities found 821 lbs of meth, nearly 190 pounds of cocaine and 20.5 pounds of fentanyl pills inside a minivan pulling out from an Orange County, CA home.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal dose. The Orange County DA previously warned it would be cracking down on drug dealers ... even saying murder charges would be on the table in cases involving drugs like fentanyl that all too often result in a person's death.

Both guys now face a list of felony drug charges and a max sentence of 37 years and 4 months, if convicted.