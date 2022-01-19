Pro Skateboarder Evan Hernandez Sentenced To 8+ Yrs In Prison For Selling 2 Lbs. Meth

Former professional skateboarder Evan Hernandez was just smacked with a 97-month federal prison sentence ... after pleading guilty to selling nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine.

35-year-old Hernandez -- who's from Long Beach, CA -- also admitted to laundering Bitcoin for other dark web drug traffickers.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hernandez "distributed narcotics, conspiring with drug dealers to distribute the controlled substances over one of the world’s largest darknet marketplaces" from (at least) March 2018 to March 2019.

The DOJ claims EH sold 1.97 lbs. of methamphetamine to a federal informant for $5K in 2018, unbeknownst to him.

Back in the day, Hernandez skated for the popular brand, Baker. His social media page also claims he's signed to Lil Wayne's brand, TRUKFIT.

In addition to supplying drugs himself, the DOJ says Hernandez also supplied illicit narcotics to other drug dealers like William Glarner IV, who received a 10-year prison sentence himself for slinging drugs.

Federal officials say Hernandez "was involved in a highly sophisticated drug-trafficking operation, where he personally took on various roles to ensure its success: obtaining multiple types of narcotics, selling them directly to customers, and laundering money on the backend in a sophisticated manner."