DHL Cargo Plane Skids Off Runway in Costa Rica, Splits in Half

A DHL cargo plane made a terrifying landing at Costa Rica's largest airport ... sliding off the runway and splitting in half.

Check out the dramatic video of the incident as the plane tries to land at San Jose International Airport, on Thursday. The fire department says, the DHL plane had to return, shortly after taking off for Guatemala City, after a failure in the hydraulic system was detected. But, as you can see that landing didn't go according to plan.

The Boeing 757 ended up skidding off the runway, making a turn and breaking in two ... causing a huge dark cloud of smoke and the entire airport to shutdown -- impacting hundreds of flights and over 8,000 passengers.

Luckily, the pilot and co-pilot were the only crew members onboard and were helped off the plane without serious injury.