Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Out and About for First Time Since Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.

Jada mingled with folks in the crowd, including Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

Jada and Will Smith have a connection to the venue ... there are several studios inside for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, and one of them is named in honor of Will and Jada.

Play video content 3/27/22 ABC

Jada has been mum over the slap. As you know, her husband is now banned from all Academy events for the next decade and he's resigned from the Academy.