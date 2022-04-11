YouTubers Sued By USC For Posing as Russian Mafia In-Class Prank Videos

Two YouTubers have just been sued by USC for busting into classrooms and stopping the instructors so they can film viral videos.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the men of Troy say Ernest Kanevsky and Yuguo Bai -- neither of whom are enrolled at the school -- allegedly performed a series of pranks in various classrooms, with the goal of making "takeover prank videos."

Their most recent disruption went down a few weeks ago, with Ernest and Yuguo pretending to be a Russian Mafia member and Hugo Boss ... interrupting a lecture on the Holocaust. Boss manufactured nazi uniforms during WWII.

The docs claim students were panicked ... some fled the room, leaving their belongings behind. The lawsuit says the YouTubers presented "a credible threat of imminent classroom violence."

Officers arrested them at gunpoint in a parking lot near the classroom. No word on whether prosecutors are going forward with criminal charges, but the school is trying to get cash from the culprits.