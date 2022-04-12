Multiple People Shot at Brooklyn Subway Station, Unexploded Devices Found
4/12/2022 6:42 AM PT
7:05 AM PT -- According to AP, 13 people were injured, including 5 people shot. NYPD confirmed there were "no active explosives devices at this time."
Another mass shooting in America ... this time a man opened fire in a Brooklyn subway station during rush hour and left a trail of carnage behind.
There were multiple people shot after a man wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest allegedly shot people waiting for the train. There are reports of a possible explosion as well.
Some of the injured were covered in blood ... the scene is ghastly. The platform floors were caked in blood as the injured lay nearby.
It occurred around 8:30 AM ET, at the 36th Street station for the D, N, R lines in Sunset Park at the height of morning rush.
The suspect is still on the loose ... cops swarmed the subway station and are on the hunt for him.
A spokesman for the Fire Dept. of New York confirmed several undetonated devices were found, giving credence to the report there was at least one explosion.
