Hines Ward, Bob Stoops Land XFL Head Coaching Gigs

The XFL will have Super Bowl winners, national champs and Hall of Famers leading the charge when it kicks off in 2023 ... with names like Hines Ward, Wade Phillips and Bob Stoops signing on to be head coaches in the league.

The league announced its 8 coaches who will be on the sidelines next year ... with Rod Woodson, Jim Haslett, Terrell Buckley, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht rounding out the list.

Of course, Stoops -- a national championship-winning coach with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2000 -- was part of the XFL's original relaunch in 2020 with the Dallas Renegades ... and now he's back again for the league's do-over.

Phillips has been a coach for more than 50 years ... and won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos as a defensive coordinator.

Ward -- a Pittsburgh Steelers legend and 2-time Super Bowl champ -- started his coaching career in 2019 as an assistant for the New York Jets.

Woodson was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009 ... and has experience coaching for several NFL teams over the years.