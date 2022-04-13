Russell Wilson Lists Washington Mansion For $36 Million After Broncos Trade
4/13/2022 12:19 PM PT
Russell Wilson doesn't have much of a need for his mansion in Washington these days ... so the former Seahawks star threw the home up for sale -- for $36 MILLION!!!
The quarterback and his wife, Ciara, just put the Bellevue place on the market ... a few weeks after he was officially sent from Seattle to the Denver Broncos.
The price tag is steep -- but it sure seems worth it to us ... the home features 11,104 square foot with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.
The home has a chef's kitchen, a game room, a movie theatre, a full gym, a sports court ... and it sits on almost two acres of private beaches and gardens on Lake Washington's shoreline.
And, get this -- the place is so big, it also has an elevator!
There's more ... the mansion comes with a treehouse, an indoor playroom, and even a recording studio right in the crib.
The Wilsons' estate was listed with Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate this week.
The impending sale comes just one month after Seattle traded the 9-time Pro Bowler to the Denver Broncos. Wilson -- who won one Super Bowl in his Seahawks career -- had been quarterbacking for Seattle since 2012.