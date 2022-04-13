Russell Wilson Lists Washington Mansion For $36 Million After Broncos Trade

Russell Wilson doesn't have much of a need for his mansion in Washington these days ... so the former Seahawks star threw the home up for sale -- for $36 MILLION!!!

The quarterback and his wife, Ciara, just put the Bellevue place on the market ... a few weeks after he was officially sent from Seattle to the Denver Broncos.

The price tag is steep -- but it sure seems worth it to us ... the home features 11,104 square foot with 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

The home has a chef's kitchen, a game room, a movie theatre, a full gym, a sports court ... and it sits on almost two acres of private beaches and gardens on Lake Washington's shoreline.

And, get this -- the place is so big, it also has an elevator!

There's more ... the mansion comes with a treehouse, an indoor playroom, and even a recording studio right in the crib.

The Wilsons' estate was listed with Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate this week.