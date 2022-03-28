Russell Wilson Gets Handsy With Ciara After Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Play video content Instagram / @ciara

Russell Wilson's love for Ciara is unliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiimited -- the Denver Broncos quarterback was getting hot and heavy with his wife after the Oscars ... and they couldn't help but share the sexy moment on video.

Russ and Ciara hit up the Vanity Fair after-party on Sunday ... and as always, they looked incredible. Russ sported an all-black, double-breasted suit with black shoes ... while Ciara donned a revealing burgundy dress and gold shoes.

Ciara shared some BTS shots of their big night on the town ... with Wilson showing the singer a ton of affection as he kisses her on her cheek.

"An after party with you is My Type a Party," Ciara wrote on her post.

Of course, Wilson and Ciara are no strangers to PDA ... and have been practically bragging about how in love they are -- so Sunday's lovefest shouldn't come as a surprise.

No matter how great they looked, there was no upstaging Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock just hours earlier in the night ... as he was also at the VF bash literally getting jiggy with it.

What a night. Will Smith went from slapping Chris Rock, to winning an Oscar (crying) to rapping to his own song "Getting jiggy with it" 😂😅what an actor #VanityFairOscarParty #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/6uTLulZllz — A UARian⚪ (@Inamcoded) March 28, 2022 @Inamcoded