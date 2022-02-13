Ciara and Russell Wilson Leave Drake Party Abruptly When Future Shows Up

Play video content TMZ.com

Russell Wilson and Ciara beat a hasty retreat from a Super Bowl party after the father of one of her children showed up -- aka Future.

Little did they know ... Drake had a surprise guest ... Future.

As you know, Ciara and Future had a difficult breakup, which became even more complicated once she hooked up with Russell who became super close to baby Future Zahir. Shade was thrown in all directions.

It's unclear where Future now stands with Ciara and Russell, but given their reaction after Future showed up, it doesn't seem like all is kumbaya.