Will Smith Dancing At Oscars After-Party Following Chris Rock Slap

Big Willie Style was in full effect after Will Smith won an Oscar and slapped Chris Rock on live TV ... Will was dancing to his famous hit and holding his award at an after-party.

This is Will Smith dancing with his Oscar. It's all love baby 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/ALZa29LX2s — Bestbrain🥇 (@Bestbrainnn) March 28, 2022 @Bestbrainnn

Ya gotta see this video of Will on Oscar Sunday ... no, not the one where he slaps Chris for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith ... this one, where he's dancing to his song, "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It," at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Hollywood.

There's a huge circle around Will, and a ton of cameras in his face ... and it certainly doesn't look like he's bothered by what went down on stage with Chris ... cutting loose on the dance floor, singing his own lyrics and showing off his Oscar for his work in "King Richard."

