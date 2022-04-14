Largest Russian-Owned Superyacht in World Seized By Germany

A Russian superyacht nearly 2 times the length of a football field is now in the hands of Germany after being seized as a consequence of Russian's attack on Ukraine.

The yacht is owned by Gulbakhor Ismailova, the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, one of Russian's richest citizens and a close advisor to Putin, particularly on economic issues.

The yacht is beyond ... 512-feet long, with just about every bell and whistle imaginable, including an 80-foot pool and not 1 but 2 helipads. It cost more than $648 million.

The Yacht -- named Dilbar -- is now impounded in a Hamburg, Germany shipyard.

The yacht is flagged in the Caymans and registered to a company in Malta ... this is the drill followed by many of the super rich.