IG Model Liziane Gutierrez Returns from Ukraine, Summons Help to Collect Bodies

4/10/2022 12:50 AM PT
SOMEONE'S GOTTA DO IT
Instagram model Liziane Gutierrez has made it back to the U.S. from Ukraine, but says conditions in the country are desperate ... with volunteers needed to help collect bodies.

Gutierrez -- who is Brazilian-born -- spent nearly a month between Poland and Ukraine where she helped deliver medicine and transport families out of the war-torn nation.

UKRAINIAN BORDER
She says lately there's been an influx of Ukrainians attempting to get back to their homes, but warns it's still far too dangerous. A video obtained by TMZ shows lines of cars sitting at the Poland/Ukraine border trying to get back home.

Dead Civilians in Ukraine
Launch Gallery
What's most disturbing ... Liziane tells us organizations are now asking for volunteers to help collect bodies from cities decimated by Russian attacks -- including Bucha.

Hundreds of bodies -- some burned and with their hands tied -- are strewn throughout Bucha in what is undeniably a war crime.

DESOLATE DELIVERY

Gutierrez says she's happy to be back home, with plans to return to help, but says it's far from over ... and the more attention and funds brought to Ukraine, the more they can continue to fight.

As for why a Brazilian is jumping into the fray, Liziane didn't feel donating money was enough.

