Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor List House, Latest to Flee L.A.

4/14/2022 12:20 AM PT
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert -- List Studio City Home for $4M
NBA pro Iman Shumpert and his singer-songwriter wife Teyana Taylor have put their house on the market, and they're angling for a $4 million buyer.

The 5-bed, 6-bath home in Studio City, CA is loaded with cool stuff, including the obligatory pool, movie theater, and even a waterfall. And the big bonus for dog-lovin' buyers ... a custom dog house!

The master bedroom has a massive walk-in closet and a meditation balcony that overlooks the Zen-themed yard.

This isn't the first time Iman and Teyana tried to unload the house -- the couple bought the property in 2018 for just under $3M, listed it for rent and tried to sell it 2 years later for $3.695M. They took it off the market and just relisted it.

We're told they're selling because they spend most of their time on the East Coast so no need for a big place in La La Land.

Sean 'Eitan' Constine of Nourmand and Associates Beverly Hills has the listing.

Good luck, y'all!!!

