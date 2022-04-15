Duke Hoops Team Gifts Mike Krzyzewski New Puppy At Ceremony, Adorable Video

Play video content Twitter / Duke Men's Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski may not be coaching the Duke hoops team anymore ... but the team is making sure he keeps at it -- with this new puppy!

The adorable moment happened during the Blue Devils' annual banquet and award ceremony at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday to celebrate their Final Four run.

Jon Scheyer -- Coach K's replacement as head coach -- was at the podium with the basketball team, Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, when JS introduced their "new family member."

"We can't repay you for what you done for all of us but we're gonna try," Scheyer said.

"Since you have a lot more time now coach, we felt you needed something to train."

That's when a player handed Coach K an 8-week-old Silver Lab -- and he LOVED it!

Coach K even kissed his new pup and the sweet dog gave him one right back -- a true Kodak moment.

FYI ... Coach K planned on getting a puppy after the season following the death of his dog Blue. But, his team beat him to it.

Besides the furry gift, Krzyzewski thanked the team for an "unbelievable season" despite the loss to their rivals, the UNC Tarheels in the Final Four.

"You guys were winners," Coach K said at the event. "For me, you made my final season one of the happiest that I've ever had."