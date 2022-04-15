Russell Wilson, Ciara Buy Colorado Mansion For $25 Mil, Indoor Pool & Bball Court

Russell Wilson and Ciara are officially making Denver their new home -- 'cause the Broncos QB just plunked down $25 million on a gorgeous mansion ... an all-time high for a single-family home in the area!

The 33-year-old copped the new crib -- which sits on 5.34 acres -- earlier this month in Englewood, CO ... a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for Russ, Ciara and their three children. The house features four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a nine-car garage and a large fireplace for those cold Rocky mountain nights.

Russell Wilson and Ciara have purchased a $25 million mansion in Cherry Hills Village, CO 🏠



➖ 20,000 sq ft.

➖ 4 BR, 12 BA

➖ 9-car garage

➖ Indoor pool

➖ Game room

➖ Basketball court

➖ Theater



It's the most-expensive single-family home sold in Denver-area history. pic.twitter.com/2dDqS2OCac — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 15, 2022 @FOS

There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor pool, game room, home theater and full basketball court.

The Wilsons bought the place (in an off-market deal) for a record-breaking $26 million -- the most expensive price tag for a single family home in the Denver area.

The previous record was a penthouse at the Four Seasons building that sold for $16M in 2020 ... and former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's mansion which sold for $15.7M.

It's definitely an upgrade in size for the Wilson family ... their Washington home -- that just went on the market for $36 million -- was a little over 11,000 square feet.

Of course, the recent real estate moves happened due to the Seattle Seahawks trading the 9x Pro Bowler to the Broncos last month.