Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Russell Wilson, Ciara Buy Colorado Mansion For $25 Mil, Indoor Pool & Bball Court

Russell Wilson, Ciara Buy Colorado Mansion For $25M ... Indoor Pool & Bball Court

4/15/2022 3:25 PM PT
Twitter/@FOS

Russell Wilson and Ciara are officially making Denver their new home -- 'cause the Broncos QB just plunked down $25 million on a gorgeous mansion ... an all-time high for a single-family home in the area!

The 33-year-old copped the new crib -- which sits on 5.34 acres -- earlier this month in Englewood, CO ... a 24-minute drive from the Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

The 20,060 square foot estate has plenty of room for Russ, Ciara and their three children. The house features four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a nine-car garage and a large fireplace for those cold Rocky mountain nights.

There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor pool, game room, home theater and full basketball court.

The Wilsons bought the place (in an off-market deal) for a record-breaking $26 million -- the most expensive price tag for a single family home in the Denver area.

The previous record was a penthouse at the Four Seasons building that sold for $16M in 2020 ... and former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan's mansion which sold for $15.7M.

It's definitely an upgrade in size for the Wilson family ... their Washington home -- that just went on the market for $36 million -- was a little over 11,000 square feet.

Russell Wilson Seattle Mansion For Sale
Launch Gallery
THE WASHINGTON PROPERTY Launch Gallery
Andrew Webb, Clarity NW

Of course, the recent real estate moves happened due to the Seattle Seahawks trading the 9x Pro Bowler to the Broncos last month.

Welcome to Denver! Housewarming party?!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later