The Beatles' Childhood Homes Preserved, Open for Tours and Stays

The Beatles' childhood homes helped shape the artists that would take over the world ... and they're now in perfect condition for vacationers who want to visit or even stay.

George Harrison's Liverpool home has been recently renovated ... it's now an Airbnb thanks to superfan Ken Lambert. He snagged the property at auction back in November with a $250k bid.

The house doubles as a museum for weekly tours. The band rehearsed there in the late '50s -- back when they called themselves The Quarrymen.

Other band members' childhood homes have been preserved for tours as well ... including Paul McCartney's place in Allerton, a suburb of Liverpool. The house is owned by the National Trust and takes guests back in time to the way it looked when the bandmates were kids.

Paul and John Lennon birthed some classics at that house ... "I Saw Her Standing There" was written in the front room.

John's place on Menlove Ave. was the inspiration for "Please Please Me."