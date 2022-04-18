Paralympian's Gold Medals Stolen From Car, Alleged Suspect Caught On Video

Play video content

Paralympian Jen Lee's three Paralympic gold medals were stolen from his car over the weekend -- and JL asked for the public's help by sharing footage of the alleged thief in action.

And, it worked ... 'cause the medals have been found!

The incident happened Saturday when the U.S. hockey sled player says someone broke into his Tesla as it was parked in his San Antonio garage.

"First time for everything," Lee said via Instagram.

"Got my car broken into, and all my Paralympic gold medals stolen. Not 1, not two, but 🥇🥇🥇☹😭"

The 35-year-old athlete shared surveillance video of the alleged suspect in action -- and you can see a man in a black Levi's shirt, shorts and tan cap walk up to Lee's vehicle.

He then started breaking into the back passenger side window with the help of a tool that he used to break the glass.

Once it shattered, the man is seen running off with Lee's "USA" backpack that contained his three gold medals from the 2014, 2018 and 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Lee -- whose left leg was amputated (above the knee) after a motorcycle crash in 2009 -- was the starting goalie in this year's games.

"Just want to share this as I’m seeking for help," Lee said, "and see how I can get my gold medals back."

Well, great news ... the medals were found at a local fire dept. station.

"The Officers were able to confirm that the three gold medals were the same medals that had been stolen a day prior and were in immediate contact with the victim - Jen Lee," a San Antonio PD rep told us on Monday.

"It is unknown who dropped off the medals at the fire station."

Despite Jason receiving his medals, SAPD says they're still actively investigating the alleged theft.